UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment Exam Admit Cards OUT; Direct Link Inside!

Admit Card Page | Official Website

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) is set to be conducted on August 4, 2024. The admit cards for the same have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can view and obtain their admit card from upsconline.nic.in. In order to access the admit card directly, candidates can click here.

This recruitment exam is being conducted in order to shortlist and select candidates for the 506 vacant Assistant Commandant (AC) post.

Admit Card Page | Official Website

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Read Also July 31 Last Date For Registration In CMA Exam

Important Instructions

1. Check the e Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately.

2. Mention your Name, Roll Number, Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with the UPSC.

3. Bring the e Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces(ACs) Examination, 2024

4. You are responsible for safe custody of the e Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e Admit Card, the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator.

5. Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

6. Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the schedule commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

7. Candidates are advised to enter the Examination Venue well in time for frisking.

8. Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e Admit Card.

9. Read the ‘Special Instructions for candidates admitted to the Examination’ given in the ‘Rules for the Examination’ available in Examination Notice and the ‘Poster’ containing instructions displayed outside the Examination Venue.

10. Your candidature to the Examination is provisional.

11. Possession / use of Mobile Phones (even in switch off mode) and other Electronics / Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc.) or violation of any Instruction shall entail disciplinary action which may include cancellation of candidature of candidate, filing of FIR/Police complaint against the candidate or prohibition from appearing in subsequent Session(s) of the examination. In addition, the Commission may take any other appropriate action as per provisions contained in the Examination Rules.

12. Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/ Halls.

13. There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in objective type paper of the Examination.

14. Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen in objective paper will not be evaluated.

15. Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc. Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as Venue Supervisors will not make any arrangement for keeping these items at the Venue. In case, a candidate brings any such banned items, he/she will make his/her own arrangement for keeping the same outside the Venue and the Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard. Further, the candidates will be allowed to take with them only e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the Instructions of the e-Admit Card to the Venue. No other items shall be allowed to be taken inside the Venue.

16. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identify proof and two passport size photographs one for each Session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

17. Candidates may note that all the entries in the OMR Sheet for Objective Type Paper (Paper-I) and entries in the Scannable Attendance List(SAL) for both Paper-I and Paper-II should be filled up by Black Ball Point Pen only.

18. In the Paper-II, the medium of Essay writing should be same as opted by the candidate and allowed by the Commission.

19. The medium of Precise writing, Comprehension components and other communication/language skills will be English only.

20. Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last minute hassle in their own interest.

21. The candidates must ensure that their appearance must match with their photograph at each stage of the Examination Process i.e. at the time of Written and Interview/Personality Test. For instance, if a candidate uploads a bearded photograph, he must appear with the same look in the Written and Interview/Personality Test. Same would be the case with spectacles, moustaches, etc.

22. If you have changed your name by following the legal process, please carry (in each session of the CAPF Exam, 2024) a Government issued photo Identity card and/or original Gazette notification of the changed name. Further, you would also be required to submit an undertaking at the time of the examination.

23.Candidates may please ensure that all the details such as Name, Photograph & the QR Code on their e-Admit Card, are correct. In case of any discrepancy(ies), they may contact UPSC in this regard.