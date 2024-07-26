July 31 Last Date For Registration In CMA Exam | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The upcoming exams of CMA course are scheduled to be held on December 24, the last date for registration of Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams is July 31. CMA Ravindra Dubey, media incharge of Indore-Dewas Chapter of Cost Accountants Institute of India, informed that Foundation is an entry level exam for non-graduate students, in which 10th/12th pass students can participate.

For Intermediate exam, students who have passed Foundation exam, graduation in any subject from any recognized university, Inter CA, Inter CS, Section A and B of Institute of Engineering exam, Subordinate Accounts Service exam, CAIIB Part I and Part II can register.

Students participating in the these qualifying exams can take provisional admission in Intermediate but they have to submit the certificate of qualifying qualification within 18 months of admission. Intermediate pass students can register for the final exam.

More information can be obtained from the student section of the website http://icmai.in/icmai. Chapter chairman CMA Neeraj Maheshwari and secretary CMA Pankaj Raijada said that after the registration process is completed, the chapter will start classes for Foundation and Intermediate students.

They said that Cost and Management Accountancy degree holders are in great demand in government, private, development agencies, banking, finance, education etc. With the progress of the country's economy, the demand for Cost and Management Accountants is increasing.