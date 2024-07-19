NEW COURSES AT DAVV: University To Begin Aviation-Related Degree, Diploma & Certificate Courses

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Want to have a career in the aviation industry but can't go to big cities like Mumbai and Delhi for pursuing prerequisite courses to realise your dream? Here is good news for you.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to offer aviation-related degree, diploma and certificate courses from this academic session.

The plans are afoot to start with courses including BSc in Aviation, BBA in Aviation Management and four-month courses for Cabin Crew Flight Dispatcher and diploma courses in Aviation Security and Airport Operations.

Besides, certificate courses will include two to three-month courses for Safety Crew and Flight Load Coordinator, Airport Warehouse Coordinator, Airline Customer Service Executive and Airline Reservation Agent.

'The state government has decided to start aviation courses in universities across the state and made DAVV a nodal centre. For running courses successfully, DAVV has joined forces with MP Flying Club which will mainly take care of the training part,' said vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain.

DAVV has signed an MoU with the MP Flying Club to facilitate these courses. Both institutions will initially roll out a drone pilot training certificate course. While the university will teach theory, experts from the flying club will help students with specialised training of the aviation industry.

DAVV has appointed Dr Preeti Singh as nodal officer for the aviation courses.

'The courses have been designed as per industry requirements. Students of degree courses will start their internship in the 3rd semester,' she said.

Airlines to get trained staff

MP Flying Club secretary Milind Mahajan said that employment opportunities have increased rapidly in the aviation sector. 'With the opening of more and more airports, many new airline companies have started operations in India. But they do not get trained staff due to which they have to first give three to four months of training to job aspirants. With the starting of aviation courses, industry-ready staff will be easily available in the aviation sector,' he said.

20-member team formed

The DHE has formed a 20-member committee at the state level for the implementation of these aviation courses. The team members will soon be visiting a private university that runs these courses and will collaborate with it if need be. DAVV may ink an MoU with that university too if required, Singh said.