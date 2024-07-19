 Bhopal: IAS Niyaz Khan Blames Clerics, Madarsa Education For Growing Muslim Population, Slammed By Netizens
However, following the backlash, he later clarified his statement that his reference was to Muslims worldwide, not just in India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
IAS Niyaz Khan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS Niyaz Khan, Deputy Secretary in the State Government's PWD department, criticises Clerics (Maulvi) and Madarsa education for the rising population of Muslims. He said only proper education can control the rising population growth of Muslims. However, following the backlash, he later clarified his statement.

In his post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Khan questioned the rising Muslim population, stating that the increase in Muslim population worldwide has created significant problems. He mentioned that in Africa, families are having ten children each, and the situation is similar among lower-income groups in India. Khan criticised Madarsa education, stating that it hampers logical thinking among Muslims and that only proper education can control population growth.

However, following the controversy sparked by his post, he issued a clarification. He said that the worldís population is currently around 8 billion, with Muslims accounting for approximately 2 billion. In countries like South Africa, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, families are having 10 to 15 children, resulting in a poor standard of living. Khan clarified that his reference was to Muslims worldwide, not just in India. He emphasised that with a smaller population and a smaller family size, parents would be more capable of providing quality education to their children.

