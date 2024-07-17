MP: Class II Student Suspended For Two Days Over Fees, Made To Stand Outside Classroom For Five Periods

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of a class II student approached district administration complaining against the principal and a teacher of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Ratanpur, accusing them of humiliating their son over fee issue.

The student was made to stand outside the classroom for five periods and also suspended from school for two days over alleged non-payment of fee, the parents complained. They claimed that they have already paid the fee for their child.

Upon receiving the complaint, the additional collector assigned the investigation to the district project coordinator (DPC).

The complaint stated that at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, located in Ratanpur, 11 Mile Misrod, a second-grade student faced punishment due to the alleged arbitrary actions of teacher Bhavana Srivastava and the principal.

When the student's parents failed to pay the fees, the child was not only made to stand outside the classroom but was also suspended from school for two days. Parents, however, claimed that they had already paid the fees, even then their child was made to sit outside.

The parents filed a complaint with additional collector Bhupendra Goyal during the public hearing on Tuesday.

GC Navik, whose son Yug Navik studies in class A-2, lodged a complaint stating that his sonís teacher Bhavana made Yug sit outside the class for five periods. When his wife, Maya, approached the principal, she was told that their child's fees had not been paid. When the parents complained about the teacher's behavior, the principal suspended the child for two days.