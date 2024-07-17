MP Horror: Woman, Along With Male Aides, Brutally Assaults Minor Girl, Strips Her Dress & Tries To Insert Stick In Her Private Organs

MP Horror! Minor Brutally Assaulted, Shovel Inserted In Private Part In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, along with her three male aides, brutally assaulted a minor girl, stripped her clothes and tried to insert a stick in her private parts in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The 15-year-old victim has suffered severe injuries, including a leg fracture.

The matter came to fore on Tuesday after the victim reached the SP office with a plaster tied on her leg, demanding strict actions against all the accused.

Minor was attacked for revenge

According to information, the victim is a resident of Murar police station area. Few days ago she went to the shop of Bhagwati Kushwaha, a woman said to have criminal tendencies. Kushwaha allegedly misbehaved with the girl and forcefully stripped her clothes off in front of her male companions. Crying, the victim reached her home and complained to her elder sister.

Angry after hearing her younger sister’s ordeal, the elder sister rushed to the accused woman and scolded her and her partner Jeetu Kushwaha. Later, on Tuesday, the accused Bhagwati Kushwaha and her companions Jeetu Kushwaha, Santosh and Rahul attacked the minor while she was returning home from school. The minor was beaten black and blue with a shovel and they tried to insert the shovel in her private part.

‘Accused close to MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha’

The elder sister of the injured student alleged that the accused is close to MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha, therefore, the police has not taken any strict action against him yet. “At last, I was forced to come to the public hearing of the Superintendent of Police in an injured state and plead for help,” said the victim.



Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said that in this case, there was a fight between the two neighbours and a case has been registered by both the parties. The student has been beaten up a lot and her leg has been broken. Strict action will be taken in this regard.

The concerned officer has been instructed to conduct a new medical examination for the girl to add more charges against the accused. The victim's statement will be taken again, and appropriate legal action will be carried out.