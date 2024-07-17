 Fraudsters Withdraw 1st Instalment Of PM Housing Scheme From Woman’s Bank Account In MP, Took Her Thumb Print For KYC
Fraudsters Withdraw 1st Instalment Of PM Housing Scheme From Woman’s Bank Account In MP, Took Her Thumb Print For KYC

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two unknown fraudsters managed to withdraw the very first instalment of the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme from a woman’s bank account by obtaining her thumbprint on the pretext of KYC verification. The incident is reported from the Narwar tehsil of the Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

A complaint has been filed at the collector's office. Authorities have assured that an investigation into the matter is underway.

According to information, the victim, identified as Kusum Adivasi wife of Dashrath Adivasi, had applied for the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, and her application was approved. On June 26th, she received the first installment of ₹50,000 in her bank account.

On the same day, two men arrived at her house on a motorcycle, claiming they needed to complete her KYC. They convinced her to provide her thumbprint on a fingerprint scanner. Unaware of their intentions, Kusum complied, and the men left shortly afterward.

Entire money withdrawn by fraudsters

Kusum only realized she had been scammed when she later went to the bank to withdraw money to purchase materials for building her house. She was shocked to discover that her account had been emptied. Bank officials informed her that the entire ₹50,000 had been withdrawn in multiple transactions on the same day it was deposited.

