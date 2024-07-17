MP: Transfer List Of Collectors Lying With Govt For Month, Higher-Ups Hold Initial Discussions

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are talks about changes in the posting of field officers after the outcome of the parliamentary election and the changes made in the CMís Secretariat.

Although there are reports that many collectors in districts may be changed, a list containing the names of officers to be transferred is yet to be released.

On June 11, a change was made in the CM's Secretariat by posting Rajesh Rajora as Additional Chief Secretary there.

Afterwards, there are talks about the transfer of officers. According to sources, the higher-ups in the government held discussions about the transfer of collectors, but the transfer list was not released.

By the end of June, it was decided that Veera Rana would continue as the Chief Secretary till September 30.

Assembly session ended on July 5. Afterwards, there has been confusion in many districts, which has come in the way of government work, because everyone is waiting for the transfer list.

According to sources, those collectors who have completed three years in a district will be transferred.

The collectors of Sagar, Satna, Raisen, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Balaghat have completed three years in their respective places of posting. Along with them, a few more collectors may be shifted.

List of IPS officers also gets stuck

The transfer list of IPS officers has not been released. The superintendents of police of some districts will be transferred. Besides IG, the jobs of a few IPS officers at the police headquarters may be changed. A list of these officers has also not been released.

The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is angry with some SPs in a few districts. Since the transfer list has not been released, the work is suffering.