Bhopal: Tiger Cub Dies In Train-Hit; Two Other Cubs Get Injured, Tigress Presence Halts Rescue Operation

Bhopal/ Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub, around eight months, died while two others cubs got injured after being hit by a train on Midghat railway track of Sehore district on Monday morning. Forest team managed to pick up body of the dead cub but could not rescue the two injured cubs as tigress appeared on the scene forcing the forest team to beat a hasty retreat.

District Forest Ranger, MS Dabar told the Free Press that on getting the information that a dead cub was lying on Midghat railway track (at compartment number 628 of forest area), forest officials including SDO rushed to the spot. The team saw three tiger cubs, one dead and two injured.

The senior officers and Van Vihar rescue team was contacted. With the help of rescue team, body of dead cub was picked up. At the same time, the veterinary doctor team gave the necessary treatment to both injured cubs. When rescue team tried to rescue them, the mother tigress, which was sitting in nearby location, appeared and gave an angry growl.

SDO Shruti Oswal fell down while running from the spot and most probably suffered a leg fracture. She was rushed to the hospital.

He said that rescue team left both injured cubs at the spot as their mother tigress is sitting near them. Forest officials are keeping tabs on the situation, but would only be able to rescue the injured cubs if the mother moves away.

The forest officials fear that the cubs might have broken their backbone, as they are unable to move.