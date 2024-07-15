MP Updates: Water Canons Fired To Disperse NSUI Students Protesting NEET Paper Leak In Bhopal; Youth Dies After Being Electrocuted In Dindori

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a massive protest against the recent NEET paper leak, nursing scam, and the controversial Agnipath scheme on Monday in Bhopal.

The protest was led by NSUI national president, Varun Chaudhary. The protest was aimed at the recent NEET paper leak, a massive nursing scam, and the controversial Agnipath scheme.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Members Of National Student Union Attempt To Gherao CM House Over NEET Paper Leak, Nursing Scam And Agniveer Yojana #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FIgCZ4INrF — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 15, 2024

The protestors gathered at the Chief Minister's residence to express their anger and demand immediate action. They accused the authorities of negligence and corruption, calling for justice. Police fired water cannons to disperse the protesting crowd.

Youth Dies After Being Electrocuted Due To Contractor's Negligence In Dindori

A youth lost his life after he was electrocuted while working near an irrigation project in Dhindori on Monday.

The incident occurred in Dhonda village near the Bilgaon Medium Irrigation Project in the Shahpura police station area.

The project is managed by Teerth Gopinath Limited, an Ahmedabad-based company, aiming to supply water to 316 villages. The young man accidentally came into contact with an illegally laid power line, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

The Shahpura police are currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of negligence and to decide on the necessary legal actions against those responsible.

This incident underscores the dangerous consequences of inadequate safety measures and oversight in construction and infrastructure projects.