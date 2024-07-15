Overheard In Bhopal: Land Deals, Seeking Deputations, Collector's Wish, Minister, PS Lock Horns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Who's responsible?

A secretary-rank IAS officer is feeling disappointed after being removed from an important position. The officer is meeting his senior colleagues and requesting them to tell him the reasons for shunting him out of the department. The officer also wants to know about those who were behind this act. There are reports that an officer told him a woman officer had been behind all this. The Sahib also informed the secretary-rank officer that the head of the state had no role in it. Afterwards, he met the woman officer and aired his feelings to her. There are murmurs that the senior Maíam clearly told him that she had barely had any role in his transfer. Maíam said that she had received a list from the higher-ups, containing the names of the officers who were to be transferred, and that she just released it. After this episode, the senior Ma'am seems to be angry with the officer who talks about her role behind his transfer.

Read Also 3 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In MP

Land deals

An IAS officer is focusing on land deals these days. As the Sahib has been in the field for a long time, he has adequate knowledge about land-related issues. He is collecting information about the lands in different districts, which may be useful in the coming days. The officer is also interested in purchasing lands in other states, so he is gathering information accordingly. Someone close to the Sahib is also collecting information about land. The Sahibís interest in purchasing land has reached the collectors in several districts. Rather than investing the huge amount of money that he has collected through backhand deals, the Sahib has no other alternative. There are reports that those who are close to the Sahib are purchasing disputed lands. To work out the disputes, the Sahib is helping them.

Seeking deputation

A few officers have made up their mind to leave the state on deputation after a principal secretary (PS) got a plum posting there. Such officers as are not able to conform themselves to the current situation in the state are planning to go to the Centre. A PS is set to go to Delhi. He can leave the state anytime. He remained in the state because of some government work, but now, the day is not far when he can apply for deputation to Delhi. Another PS-rank officer has made up his mind to go to the Centre. The Sahib has links with the RSS. He may get an important position in Delhi through his clout in the ruling party. Similar is the condition of a secretary-rank officer who is not enjoying working in his present place of posting. The Sahib is also planning to go to Delhi on deputation. A few junior officers are weighing up the mood of the Central Government that they may leave the state for Delhi. Most of these officers are not enjoying the working conditions in MP.

Collector's wish

The collector of an important district wants a better place of posting. The collector is working as a worker of the ruling party in the place where he has been posted. During the election, the collector openly supported the ruling party. Now, he wants the reward for what he did. The Sahib got his posting in the district through a system. Now, he wants his political masters to send him to a more important district as reward for his loyalty to them. He has set his eyes on two big districts. In the coming days, the collectors of these two districts may be changed. Sahib wants posting in one of them. He has the backing of the BJP organisation as well as the government.

Minister, PS lock horns

The minister and the principal secretary (PS) of a department have locked horns over its budget. An agent of the minister called suppliers from different parts of the state and fixed the rates of commission against the work to be given to them by the department. While some suppliers have agreed to give 20 percent of commission, others are ready to pay 15 per cent. Similarly, the PS fixed the rates of commission against the budget to be given to districts by the department. The rates of commission are from five to ten per cent. Now, a fight between the minister and the PS over giving work to suppliers broke out. Both of them want to give work to their own suppliers. There are reports that the minister recently took the PS to task. Because of the tussle between the minister and the officer, the money, given by some suppliers in advance against the work they were supposed to get, is stuck in the department, so they are pacifying the duo to end their bitterness.

Out of power

A principal secretary (PS), after being posted to a department, began to show his importance. But now, he has been tamed. The department has stopped inviting the PS to any important events organised by it. Recently, it held a big event in a district. But the PS was not present in it. Afterwards, another event was organised in the state capital, but he was not seen there. The department, in fact, received a nod from the higher-ups that the PS should not be given any importance. Similarly, the PS has been told to stick to his knitting. Besides, he has been advised to keep his nose out of the work related to the departmentís HOD. There are whispers that many people have stopped taking to the PS. This officer discusses many issues with the departmentís secretary.