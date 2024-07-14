Bhopal: Lawyer-Cum-Artist Showcases Artworks Depicting India’s Rich Heritage In A Month-Long Solo Exhibition

Siddhi Nigam’s Works | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The artworks of young lawyer-cum-artist Siddhi Nigam, which delve into the lesser-known monuments and architectural marvels of India, is attracting the art lovers.

They interweave Rajput miniature paintings, Mughal patterns, temple architecture, and Islamic geometric designs, conveying the message of India’s unity in artistic diversity. It expresses the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family, and also subtly incorporates elements of Indian classical music, enriching the cultural narrative.

It was part of a month-long solo exhibition ‘Surakriti- Ek Sanskritik Dharohar,’ inaugurated by theatre, film and TV actor Rajeev Verma at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in the city on Saturday. He said that the art works of Siddhi are preserved paintings of our classical music, architecture and heritage.

Special guest artist Sanju Jain said that Siddhi’s name exemplifies her work.

23-year-old Siddhi from Bhopal has showcased 63 artworks including 41 paintings in mix media on canvas with and 21 art products including black pottery and glassware. She also displayed poems written by her in most of her works.

She has just completed her education in law from Symbiosis Pune. Her father Rishi Nigam is a doctor and mother is a professor Praul Joshi in IIFM. “This is my second solo exhibition in Bhopal. I have been doing painting since I was 11 under the guidance of artist Sanju Jain.,” she said adding that “I have just registered myself with the MP Bar Council and will do practice in Jabalpur.”

“This collection showcases the lesser-known monuments and architectural marvels that are often overshadowed by their more famous counterparts. Each painting in this exhibition serves as a tribute to the intricate beauty and diverse cultural influences that have shaped India's historical landscape,” she added.