 MP: Tecnimont Sets Up GAIL’s 1st Green Hydrogen Plant At Vijaipur
MP: Tecnimont Sets Up GAIL’s 1st Green Hydrogen Plant At Vijaipur

The plant will produce 4.3 tons per day of green hydrogen via a 10-megawatt electrolysis unit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tecnimont Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of Tecnimont (Integrated E&C Solutions), and NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions) have set up  the first green hydrogen production plant for GAIL (India) Limited at Vijaipur in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

The project, awarded in May 2022 and implemented by Tecnimont Private Limited in collaboration with NEXTCHEM, marks a significant step towards low carbon energy solutions in India.

article-image

The facility will produce 4.3 tons per day of green hydrogen via 10 megawatt-based electrolysers, making the state-owned gas utility GAIL the first company to start megawatt-scale operations for the production of green hydrogen.

The GAIL Vijaipur – Madhya Pradesh plant aligns with India’s Hydrogen Mission of achieving at least 5 million tons of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030. India aims to become energy independent by 2047 and to achieve Net Zero by 2070.

Green Hydrogen uses

Green hydrogen is considered a strategic enabler of the energy transition: in fact, it can be utilized for long-duration storage of renewable energy, replacement of fossil fuels in industry, clean transportation, and potentially also for decentralized power generation, aviation, and marine transport.

