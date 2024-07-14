Dengue: Indore Dist Records 82% Of Total Cases In Division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district has been a major hotspot for dengue this year, accounting for around 82% of all reported infections in the Indore division. Health authorities have reiterated their advisory, urging the public to follow preventive measures against this vector-borne disease.

This year, Indore division has reported 137 dengue cases, with 113 from Indore district alone, according to Health Department's divisional office. In contrast, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Barwani districts reported no cases, while Dhar reported 18.

Dr Daulat Patel, the district malaria officer, noted that fluctuating weather conditions create an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. "People must remain vigilant as both dengue and malaria cases are on the rise," he said. Dengue, a viral infection spread by Aedesaegypti mosquitoes, proliferates rapidly during periods of incessant rain and high humidity.

Indore district has recorded 113 dengue cases and four malaria cases this year. In a drone survey, health department officials identified 382 potential mosquito larvae sites in Bhawarkuan, Vishnupuri, Geeta Bhawan, and Sapna Sangeeta areas. The team has acted on 112 of these sites to prevent dengue larvae generation. "We will continue to address all potential sites to prevent larvae generation. No new dengue cases have been reported in the last three days," Dr Patel added.