Tanda Duo Arrested For Burglary At Bungalow Of Retired Justice’s Son In MP's Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men have been arrested in connection with the burglary at the house of retired justice Ramesh Garg’s son in Pragati Park colony under Khuldel police station jurisdiction, police said on Friday.

Cash and valuables, including an SUV used in the crime, were seized from the accused and they are being questioned about their accomplices.

According to SP (Indore Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, the incident occurred in the early hours of August 10 when masked thieves broke into the bungalow of Garg’s son and fled with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. Some men were recorded in the CCTVs installed at the spot.

IG Anurag had called a meeting of the officers of the range and had given directives to the officers after constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of 41 officials, including Khudel TI Karni Singh Shaktawat, inspector Mahendra Makashre, inspector Nirmal Shriva, Simrol TI Amit Bhabar and Tanda TI Sanjay Rawat for the identification and the arrest of the accused.

The team led by DSP (Indore Rural) Umakant Choudhary examined the CCTVs of other locations, scrutinised migrant labour records and carried out searches across Dhar, Barwani, Shajapur, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Dewas districts for the accused.

During the investigation, the police team managed to identify and arrest the accused named Sameer alias Sameera Makwana and Sarkal Mandloi, residents of different villages under Tanda in Dhar district while their four accomplices were on the run till the filing of the report. The accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand till August 26.

Police recovered jewellery worth about Rs 5 lakh, including two gold chains, a gold ring, Rs 40,000 in cash, and a four-wheeler. Officials credited SP Bhutia’s leadership and coordinated strategy for the swift breakthrough. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused and recover the rest of the stolen valuables.

Four-wheeler parked far away to mislead police

The SIT not only checked the CCTVs of other locations but the footage of toll plazas of Dhar, Dewas etc were also checked. The officials also gathered information from inmates jailed in connection with theft incidents.

While examining CCTV footage, a suspect SUV was recorded at a toll plaza of the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway. The team found the names of suspects and found that they were missing for a few days.

After that, the officials followed them and managed to identify and arrest them from the city. During the investigation, it was found that the accused had parked their SUV far away from the bungalow and had reached there through farming lands to mislead the police.