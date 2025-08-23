Indore: Iconic Mortakka Bridge To Be Ready By October | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The six-lane bridge being constructed over river Narmada in Mortakka village of Khargone district would be open for vehicular movement from October this year.

The completion of the project is likely to bring much relief to the thousands of commuters passing the Indore-Khandwa National Highway no. 347BG every day.

The process of land acquisition for gauge conversion of Mhow-Barwaha section of Indore-Khandwa GC project and Indore-Dahod new rail line project is going on in full swing.

The officials of the NHAI and Railways gave this information in the collectors’ conference held here on Friday.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh presided over the meeting which was called to review the progress of development projects in the division.

The divisional commissioner did an in-depth review of projects related to the railways, industry, national highway and Simhastha-2028. All the collectors of the division along with officials of the departments concerned were present in the meeting.

While reviewing the progress of under construction roads, there was a detailed discussion about the completion of work. In this regard, the project manager of the National Highway Indore Project Implementation Unit (PIU) informed that the construction work of the bridge on the Narmada in Mortakka was in progress, with a view to start it by October.

Progress of Eastern and Western Bypass reviewed

During the meeting, information was given about the project regarding the construction of a bypass in the eastern and western parts of the city by the National Highway Authority of India.

The proposed Western Bypass will be 64 km, built in various villages of Indore district and Dhar. It will start close to Natrax, with a 55 km stretch in Indore and and 8 km in Dhar.

For this project, 634.031 hectares of land is to be acquired. Similarly, a new 82.50 km Eastern Bypass is proposed, with a 71.3 km stretch in the district and 4.20 km in Dewas.

New industrial area in Dhar

The industry department has planned to develop a new industrial area in Lalbagh, Dhar. The department has started the process for allocation of 549.816 hectares of land for industries in Dhar district, 120.443 hectares in Khargone and 1037.19 hectares of land in various villages in Jhabua.

Railway Station in Pithampur

During the conference, railway officials briefed about the work of Dahod-Indore railway line and the railway station to be developed in Pithampur. For this, 4.194 hectares of additional land is required in Pithampur and 5.137 hectares in Akoliya village.

The Railways also gave information regarding the process of land acquisition for this project. The proposed railway line is to reach Indore from Dahod via Katwara, Pitol, Fatehpur, Rajgarh, Sardarpur, Dhar and Pithampur.