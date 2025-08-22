IIT-Indore Records 112% Surge In Patent Filings In 2024–25 For Deep-Tech Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship

IIT Indore records 112% Surge In Patent Filings In Annual Year 2024–25 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India’s innovation landscape achieves a significant milestone where, the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) has recorded a 112% increase in patent filings in the academic year 2024–25.

With 70 patents filed this year, up from 33 in the previous year, IIT Indore has reaffirmed its stature as a leading hub for deep-tech research, translational innovation, and entrepreneurship.

A standout feature of this year’s filings is the dominance of healthcare innovations, reflecting the institute’s strong focus on developing technology-driven solutions for critical societal challenges.

Another milestone was set by the Department of Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Space Engineering, which made its debut in the institute’s patent portfolio with its first set of filings.

With this surge, IIT Indore’s cumulative patent filings now stand at 215, of which 102 have already been granted—including two patents in the United States and two in China—demonstrating the institute’s expanding global presence.

Complementing this robust portfolio are two industrial design registrations and three trademark filings, further broadening IIT Indore’s intellectual property contributions.

A majority of patents filed between April 2023 and September 2024 were supported under the AICTE’s KAPILA scheme (Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness). This initiative has provided crucial financial and technical support for faculty and students, enabling them to protect and potentially commercialize their innovations.

Prof. Suhas S. Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, remarked “At IIT Indore, we view innovation as a key pillar of nation-building. The remarkable increase in patent filings is not just a numerical milestone—it signifies our unwavering dedication to deep-tech development and entrepreneurial engagement. The Institute reaffirms its commitment to advancing India’s position in the global knowledge economy.”

Prof. Abhirup Datta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Indore, said “This unprecedented 112% surge in patent filings reflects IIT Indore’s relentless focus on cutting-edge research and innovation with real-world impact.

Read Also Sarvadharma Prayer Centre Offers Patients And Their Attendants Spiritual Comfort And Mental Peace At...

It underscores our faculty’s commitment to developing technologies that address pressing challenges and contribute meaningfully to the national innovation ecosystem. We will continue to nurture and strengthen this culture of intellectual curiosity and translational research.”

The Institute’s thriving innovation ecosystem is evidenced by the licensing of five technologies to industry and the adoption of fourteen others by startups, underscoring IIT Indore’s emphasis on translational research and societal impact. These achievements are supported by a robust IP infrastructure, including in-house patentability search facilities, empaneled IP firms, streamlined IP management, and active commercialization efforts.