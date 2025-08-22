 Disturbing Video: Cheated, Indore Woman Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Lover’s House; Survives
A young woman attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of her alleged lover’s house

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Indore Woman Jumps From 3rd Floor Of Lover’s House, Survives | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of her alleged lover’s house in the Central Kotwali police station area late on Wednesday night. She survived after getting entangled in electrical wires but sustained injuries in her hands and legs.

The incident came to light after a video of her fall surfaced on Thursday. The woman neither filed any case nor gave any statement to the police regarding the incident.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Khargone, had gone to the house of her alleged lover, identified as Avesh. An argument broke out between the two, during which the woman alleged that Avesh had deceived her by marrying another woman despite being in a relationship with her for the past four years.

The situation escalated when the woman accompanied Avesh to the third floor of the house and jumped from the building. Fortunately, wires below the building broke her fall, saving her life.

After the incident, Avesh and his family members rushed her to a nearby hospital but fled shortly afterwards.

The woman had also lodged an FIR of rape on the pretext of marriage against her lover a few months ago and he had even been jailed. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

