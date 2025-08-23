Indore: Tribute Paid To Ahilya Bai With Royal Procession And Rituals

Indore's Tribute Paid To Ahilya Bai With Royal Procession And Rituals | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Indore paid heartfelt tribute to one of its most revered figures, Punyashloka Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, on her 230th death anniversary on Friday. Commemorative events across the city were marked by devotion, tradition, and royal splendour.

A large number of devotees were eager to get a glimpse of Devi Ahilya seated in the Palki. Everyone bowed down before the form of Devi Ahilya and expressed their deep respect.

The coordinator of Palki Yatra, MP Shankar Lalwani informed that the atmosphere of the huge procession that started this evening was worth seeing.

There was a festive atmosphere everywhere. The women singing Pauli bhajans immersed the Palki Yatra in spirituality with their amazing makeup and similar attire. The presence of the Batukas filled the people with holy feelings by reciting Shlokas.

Read Also Bhopal: Relief For Dog Lovers As Supreme Court Revises Order

Police Band and the Bohra community band were echoing with patriotism. After starting from Gandhi Hall and passing through the traditional route, it ended at Gopal Mandir, where worship was done.

Earlier in the morning, garlands were offered to the statue of Devi Ahilya. The picture of Ahilya Bai was worshipped in Gopal Mandir and placed in the Palki. Rudrabhishek was performed in Indreshvar Mahadev Mandir.

Gunijan samman to policeman Sanware

On this occasion, policeman Sanjay Sanware was honoured with Gunijan Samman in a ceremony in the presence of Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Tirth.

Shri Ahilyotsav Samiti President Sumitra Mahajan, secretary Sharyu Waghmare, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava presented Sanware a shawl, coconut and a letter of congratulations and expressed gratitude for his social service.

Sanware is honored for providing free education to the children of the underprivileged class.