MP News: Ceiling Fan Falls On Girl During Class Hours In Private School Classroom In Sehore, Video Surfaces

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A frightening incident occurred in Sehore when a ceiling fan fell and struck a girl's head in a classroom during class hours on Saturday. The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the classroom.

In the recorded video, as the fan blade hit her, the girl instinctively raised her hand, possibly preventing a more serious injury to her face. The teacher rushed to her aid as the shocked classmates stood and watched.

According to information, the incident occurred in a classroom at a private school in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.t It happened while the teacher was conducting a lesson.

The girl was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Where, she is now reported to be recovering well and is out of danger.

This incident sparked concerns over the maintenance facilities of the school, and put light on the importance of day to day maintenance of the school properties, in order to prevent any physical harm ahead.