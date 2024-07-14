 MP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband

MP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband

Tragically, Sugna's desperate plea for help went unheeded and she took this drastic step and lost her children.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four children died after a woman jumped into a well with the children after fight with her husband on Sunday in Mandsaur.

The incident occurred in Pipalkheda village in Garoth.

Read Also
Video: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Two Trucks Collided & Caught Fire In Jabalpur
article-image

According to reports from ASP Hemlata Kuril, the woman named Sugna Bai (40), had been subjected to abuse by her husband, Rode Singh Banjara.

Just the previous night, Sugna had faced another bout of violence. Following which, she took her four children to an anganwadi center and stayed there overnight.

In the morning, she took the children to a field where she jumped into a well, leading to the tragic deaths of Banti (9), Anushka (7), Muskan (4), and Kartik (2).

Sugna Bai revealed that her husband often abused her during the day and beat her after drinking alcohol at night. Feeling desperate, she made the fateful decision to end her life along with her children.

Read Also
MP: Three-Foot-Long Cobra Found In Jabalpur Medical College Classroom During Class Hours; Expert...
article-image

Nagjiram Banjara, her brother, disclosed that Sugna had repeatedly complained to Garoth police about her brother-in-law, Banjara's, physical abuse. Just four days ago, Banjara had assaulted the children as well, prompting a police intervention.

However, after some counseling, Banjara had temporarily left the house. On Saturday night, he returned and again assaulted Sugna, preventing her and the children from entering their home.

Tragically, Sugna's desperate plea for help went unheeded and she took this drastic step and lost her children.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband

MP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband

3 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In MP

3 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In MP

VIDEO: MLA Pritam Lodhi Threatens Resignation After Harassment & Casteist Remarks By Home Guard...

VIDEO: MLA Pritam Lodhi Threatens Resignation After Harassment & Casteist Remarks By Home Guard...

MP: Three-Foot-Long Cobra Found In Jabalpur Medical College Classroom During Class Hours; Expert...

MP: Three-Foot-Long Cobra Found In Jabalpur Medical College Classroom During Class Hours; Expert...

Gwalior Collector Bans Unapproved Videography At Public Places After Young Girl's 'Tip Tip Barsa...

Gwalior Collector Bans Unapproved Videography At Public Places After Young Girl's 'Tip Tip Barsa...