MP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four children died after a woman jumped into a well with the children after fight with her husband on Sunday in Mandsaur.

The incident occurred in Pipalkheda village in Garoth.

According to reports from ASP Hemlata Kuril, the woman named Sugna Bai (40), had been subjected to abuse by her husband, Rode Singh Banjara.

Just the previous night, Sugna had faced another bout of violence. Following which, she took her four children to an anganwadi center and stayed there overnight.

In the morning, she took the children to a field where she jumped into a well, leading to the tragic deaths of Banti (9), Anushka (7), Muskan (4), and Kartik (2).

Sugna Bai revealed that her husband often abused her during the day and beat her after drinking alcohol at night. Feeling desperate, she made the fateful decision to end her life along with her children.

Nagjiram Banjara, her brother, disclosed that Sugna had repeatedly complained to Garoth police about her brother-in-law, Banjara's, physical abuse. Just four days ago, Banjara had assaulted the children as well, prompting a police intervention.

However, after some counseling, Banjara had temporarily left the house. On Saturday night, he returned and again assaulted Sugna, preventing her and the children from entering their home.

Tragically, Sugna's desperate plea for help went unheeded and she took this drastic step and lost her children.