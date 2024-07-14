 Video: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Two Trucks Collided & Caught Fire In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideo: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Two Trucks Collided & Caught Fire In Jabalpur

Video: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Two Trucks Collided & Caught Fire In Jabalpur

The impact was so intense that both trucks caught fire, causing a long traffic jam on both sides of the highway as people abandoned their vehicles and fled.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): One dead and several others were injured after two trucks collided, resulting in a massive fire in Gwalior on Sunday. Local residents immediately informed the fire department and Barela police.

The impact was so intense that both trucks caught fire, causing a long traffic jam on both sides of the highway as people abandoned their vehicles and fled.

Read Also
MP: 6 Thieves Steal 54 Kg Of Jewelry, Found By Police In Guna Field
article-image

According to information, it was revealed that the deceased driver, Vikas, was from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He was traveling from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to Haryana via Mandla and Jabalpur. Vikas's companion, Ajit, stated that three trucks from the same company had loaded goods in Raipur. They stopped at a dhaba near Barela for a meal before resuming their journey. Shortly after, near Sharda Temple, Vikas's truck collided with another truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Vikas was unable to escape and died in the fire. The police, with the help of fire brigades, managed to control the fire and retrieve Vikas's body, which was sent for post-mortem. The police are currently investigating the entire incident.

Read Also
CAUGHT ON CAM: Miscreants Thrash Bhopal City Bus Driver After He Asks Man To Vacate Seat Reserved...
article-image

Upon receiving the information, the Barela police, along with fire brigades, managed to control the fire and rescue the trapped individuals. Unfortunately, one truck driver died at the scene due to burns, and three other drivers and conductors were injured.

The injured were taken to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur, where they are receiving treatment in critical condition. The identities of the deceased and injured are not yet known. The police are contacting the truck owners based on the vehicle numbers to gather more information about the drivers and the cargo.

Confirming the incident, Gaur Chowki In-charge, Tekchand Sharma, stated that two trucks collided on the Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway near Sharda Temple. The collision caused a fire in both trucks, resulting in the death of one driver and injuries to three others. The cause of the accident is still unknown, and senior police officials are at the scene conducting the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior Collector Bans Unapproved Videography After Young Girl's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Viral Video

Gwalior Collector Bans Unapproved Videography After Young Girl's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Viral Video

Video: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Two Trucks Collided & Caught Fire In Jabalpur

Video: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Two Trucks Collided & Caught Fire In Jabalpur

Work On Gwalior-Agra Greenfield Highway Likely To Start In Current FY: Minister

Work On Gwalior-Agra Greenfield Highway Likely To Start In Current FY: Minister

Madhya Pardesh Political Punch: Mysterious Letter, Importance Of Deputy CM, Sigh Of Relief & More

Madhya Pardesh Political Punch: Mysterious Letter, Importance Of Deputy CM, Sigh Of Relief & More

Bhopal: Challans Issued This Year Surpass Previous Year’s Figures

Bhopal: Challans Issued This Year Surpass Previous Year’s Figures