Video: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Two Trucks Collided & Caught Fire In Jabalpur

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): One dead and several others were injured after two trucks collided, resulting in a massive fire in Gwalior on Sunday. Local residents immediately informed the fire department and Barela police.

The impact was so intense that both trucks caught fire, causing a long traffic jam on both sides of the highway as people abandoned their vehicles and fled.

#WATCH | #Jabalpur: One Dead, Three Injured After Two Trucks Catch Fire Upon Collision Near Sharda Temple In Barela#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/9dX7NJCdse — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 14, 2024

According to information, it was revealed that the deceased driver, Vikas, was from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He was traveling from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to Haryana via Mandla and Jabalpur. Vikas's companion, Ajit, stated that three trucks from the same company had loaded goods in Raipur. They stopped at a dhaba near Barela for a meal before resuming their journey. Shortly after, near Sharda Temple, Vikas's truck collided with another truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Vikas was unable to escape and died in the fire. The police, with the help of fire brigades, managed to control the fire and retrieve Vikas's body, which was sent for post-mortem. The police are currently investigating the entire incident.

Upon receiving the information, the Barela police, along with fire brigades, managed to control the fire and rescue the trapped individuals. Unfortunately, one truck driver died at the scene due to burns, and three other drivers and conductors were injured.

The injured were taken to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur, where they are receiving treatment in critical condition. The identities of the deceased and injured are not yet known. The police are contacting the truck owners based on the vehicle numbers to gather more information about the drivers and the cargo.

Confirming the incident, Gaur Chowki In-charge, Tekchand Sharma, stated that two trucks collided on the Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway near Sharda Temple. The collision caused a fire in both trucks, resulting in the death of one driver and injuries to three others. The cause of the accident is still unknown, and senior police officials are at the scene conducting the investigation.