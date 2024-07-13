MP: 6 Thieves Steal 54 Kg Of Jewelry, Found By Police In Guna Field

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Around 54 kg of silver jewelry was stolen by six thieves, which was recovered from a field in Guna later on Saturday.

According to information, the jewelry was stolen from a trader's house in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. The thieves had buried the stolen jewelry in Bilakheri village in Guna district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police made the recovery on Saturday, marking one of their biggest actions in such cases.

Guna SP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said that Dharanavda Police Station In-Charge Rajendra Singh Chauhan received information from an informant about the buried jewelry in Sagun Bai Pardi's field in Bilakheri village. SDOP Raghogarh Deepa Dodve and a team from Dharanavda station went to the location.

Upon digging the field, they found a large bundle containing separate cloth pouches filled with silver jewelry, weighing a total of 54.3 kg. An Aadhaar card in the name of Kapil Agrawal was also found in the bundles. Guna police informed the Manohar police station in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan.

The theft occurred on June 13 at the house of trader Govardhanlal Banwari Agrawal in the Manohar police station area of Jhalawar district. That night, six masked thieves entered the house by cutting the window grilles. The trader, who deals in motor parts and also accepts jewelry as collateral, had the jewelry stored in lockers in a ground-floor room while his family slept on the first floor. The thieves broke into the lockers and stole the silver jewelry.