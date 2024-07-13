Indore: Bones & Hair Of 19-Year-Old Girl Found In Forest 2 Months After She Went Missing; Was Murdered By Friend-Turned-Jilted Lover

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl, who went missing 78 days ago, was found dead in a forest on Saturday in Indore. Her bones and hair were discovered in a forest near Mhow.

Syed Sara Ali, a B. Pharma student, who went missing on April 25, 2024, was found dead after 78 days. The investigation revealed that Sara was murdered by her friend-turned jilted lover Gaurav Subhash Sarkar (23), with the assistance of his friend Snigdha Mishra (18).

'My daughter wanted to become a doctor'

Gaurav strangled Sara while Snigdha held her hands, and then Gaurav slit her throat. They disposed of her body in a sack in the forest. Both suspects have been arrested by the police.

Sara’s mother, Syed Shabana B, is devastated and demands justice. She shared her pain, saying, "My daughter wanted to become a doctor. She was scared of blood and injections but said she would do a medical course. She became our support, reached her goal, and now I'm left with her small pieces. What mother would want to pick up the bones and pieces of her daughter? Mothers don't send their children to college to one day collect their remains. If I don't get justice, I will end my life too. If there is no justice, what's the point of living? My husband, my younger son, and I will all die together."

Sara’s mother wants a CBI investigation into the case and demands the death penalty for the accused. She criticised the police for their negligence, stating that they dismissed the case as a love affair and did not take their complaint seriously.

She said, "If the police had acted promptly, I could have seen my daughter's face one last time. The police's mistake was not taking the complaint seriously and letting Gaurav go. If they had been strict, I would have had my daughter's body for the funeral rites."

The family filed a petition in the High Court on May 15, which issued a notice to the police for an update on the investigation. During the July 3 hearing, the court criticised the police and suggested transferring the case to senior officers, giving the police 15 days to find Sara.

Under pressure, the police brought Gaurav from Nashik. After rigorous questioning, he confessed. Gaurav led the police to the forest in Mhow, where they found Sara's bones and belongings, including her bracelet. Gaurav admitted to cleaning the rented car with alcohol after the murder. The police seized the car on July 11.

The family also provided the police with WhatsApp chats between Sara and Gaurav, where Gaurav threatened her. The family believes that if the police had taken the case seriously from the beginning, Sara's body could have been found earlier, and they could have seen her one last time. The case, which could have been solved in a few days, took two and a half months.