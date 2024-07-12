 Indore: Robbers Hold Three People Captive At Ashram, Loot Rs 80,000 And Flee
According to Banganga police station staff, the incident took place in an ashram in Alswasa Village around 1.30 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some armed men entered an ashram and robbed Rs 80,000 and other things from there after holding three people captive under the Banganga police station jurisdiction late on Wednesday. The robbers also attacked the pujari, mahant and the sevadar with a stick before tying their hands and legs with a piece of rope. Police were clueless about the accused till the filing of the report.

According to Banganga police station staff, the incident took place in an ashram in Alswasa Village around 1.30 am. mahant Kamaldas Maharaj, pujari Ramkrishna Sharma and Mahesh Das were sleeping in their rooms when some men carrying sticks entered the house.

They asked for smack and later tied their hands and legs. They also thrashed them and managed to flee with Rs 80,000 and some cash from the donation box of the temple. According to the police, the number of the accused was three to four and a team has been constituted to identify and arrest them. 

Mahant Kamal Das informed media persons that the number of men was more than four. They entered the ashram and attacked the pujari and tied his hands and legs. They later thrashed another person and finally entered Kamal Das’s room and asked for smack.

When he refused to have the same, the accused attacked him with a stick and covered him with a blanket. They later managed to flee with Rs 80,000 meant for the construction of the temple. They also took away cash from the donation box and fled the scene. 

 No CCTVs are installed in the ashram. Police said that the CCTVs of other places are being examined and the route of the accused is being identified.

