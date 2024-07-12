MP: 253 From Bhopal Clear CA Final Examination, Most Wish To Take Up Jobs In Financial Sector

Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 253 candidates from Bhopal have cleared the CA Final Examination, conducted in May this year. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced the results on Wednesday.

The successful candidates Free Press talked with said that consistency was their success mantra. They took a walk, watched comedy films and listened to music to burn stress. Most of them want to work in the industrial and financial sector.

Consistency was my success mantra

Mayank Bhadouria , (Marks-390/ 600) |

It was my first attempt. I started devoting 14-15 hours to self-study everyday when the exams were two months away. Consistency was my success mantra. My father YS Bhadouria is Retired engineer and mother is a homemaker. I am the first CA in my family. Most of them are engineers and police personnel. I used to walk, play football and listen to music to burn stress. I will attend campus placement and do a job. -- Mayank Bhadouria , (Marks-390/ 600)

Handed over mobile to parents

Ekta Dwivedi, (Marks - 373/600) |

It was my second attempt at the final exam. It took five years to complete it. Self confidence and being calm and composed were my success mantra. I used to do Yoga and talk to my parents and my friends to burn stress. I dedicated 12-13 hours to self-study. I used to switch off my mobile and give it to my parents during study to avoid distraction. My father Rajendra Kumar is section account officer in Archaeological Survey in India (ASI), Bhopal and mom is a homemaker. -- Ekta Dwivedi, (Marks - 373/600)

First CA in my family

Anukriti Herdenia, (Marks - 345/600) |

It took me four years to complete it. I started preparing in 2020. It was my second attempt at the final exam. I was quite scared as I couldn't clear the exam last time. Not only I but also my family members, especially my grandfather L S Herdenia who is a senior journalist were also worried. But all's well if it ends well. I used to dedicate 12 years daily to studies during exams. I am the first CA in my family. My father Amrish Herdenia is also a journalist. Consistency is my success mantra. I used to watch comedy movies like Golmal to burn stress. I will attend campus placement and want to do a job in the financial domain. -- Anukriti Herdenia, (Marks - 345/600)

Want to join IAS

Ashmit Patidar, (Marks - 366/ 600) |

It was my second attempt at the final exam. It took five years to complete it. I used to dedicate 8-10 days daily for study. My Mama is CA but I am the first CA on the parental side. Hard Work is my success mantra. I want to become an IAS officer. So I will prepare for the civil services exams. My father is a farmer and mother is a homemaker. -- Ashmit Patidar, (Marks - 366/ 600)