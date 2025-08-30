 Two Teen Girls Drown In Mine Pit During Chhath Celebration In MP's Gwalior
Two Teen Girls Drown In Mine Pit During Chhath Celebration In MP's Gwalior

One of them slipped into the deep water and in an attempt to save her, all five girls began drowning

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Two Friends Drown In Mine Pit During Ritual In MP's Gwalior; Three Out Of Five Girls Saved By Local Teenager | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident occurred on Friday in a village near Gwalior where two teenage friends drowned in a water filled mine pit while performing a ritual.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Sapna and 16-year-old Jyoti who were close friends and residents of the same locality. They were found near Bhagwanpura village in Ghatigaon Circle, Aaron police station area.

On the occasion of Maur Chhath, the girls, along with their friends Saroj, Manisha and Sakina, had gone to immerse a peacock feather associated with Sapna’s brother’s wedding.

After the immersion, they entered the mine pit which had turned into a pond, to bathe. One of them slipped into the deep water, and in an attempt to save her, all five girls began drowning.

Local teenager rescues three

A passing teenager noticed the girls struggling and quickly threw a saree into the water. Saroj, Manisha and Sakina managed to hold on and were pulled out safely but Sapna and Jyoti could not catch the saree and drowned.

Police teams and the SDRF alon with the divers reached the spot. By evening, the bodies of the two drowned girls surfaced and were taken into custody for post-mortem.

Aaron police station in-charge confirmed the incident and said the tragedy happened as the friends tried to save one another.

