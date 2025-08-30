Indore Cyclist Creates 44.5 Km GPS Ganesh Design On City’s Map With A Unique Blend of Art, Technology And Devotion

Indore Cyclist Creates World’s Largest GPS Ganesh Drawing: A Unique Blend of Art, Technology And Devotion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has set a new benchmark this Ganesh festival with the creation of the world’s largest GPS-based Ganesh drawing, spanning an astonishing 44.5 kilometers across the city.

Local cyclist Amol Wadhwani, who is no stranger to innovative art forms, used cutting-edge GPS technology to craft the massive image, combining his passion for cycling with his devotion to Lord Ganesha.

“I’ve always wanted to create a drawing of Ganesh, but the challenge was finding the right streets to fit the design,” Wadhwani explained. “GPS technology gave me the flexibility I needed to make this vision a reality.”

A GPS drawing works by tracking a cyclist’s movements in real time, recording the path on a digital map. While most people create basic lines or simple shapes, Wadhwani took on the challenge of creating a highly intricate image of Lord Ganesha, weaving through multiple streets and neighborhoods in the process.

In a detailed explanation of the technique, Wadhwani shared, “I use an app that tracks my bicycle’s movement. When the road layout doesn’t fit the design, I pause the app, move to a new location, and resume. This ‘pause and resume’ feature allows me to adjust as needed, and with that, I was able to complete a detailed image of Ganesh.”

The drawing itself was no easy feat. Wadhwani began the arduous task on August 26, cycling for five consecutive days to complete the image. Each section of the Ganesh figure required strategic planning, as Wadhwani had to pause and resume multiple times to ensure that the intricate details were captured correctly.

For the crown, Wadhwani started in Nanda Nagar, cycling a total of 57 times to perfect the shape before returning to the same spot. The head took him on a 43-point journey from Nanda Nagar to Pardesi Pura. The ears were drawn by cycling through different parts of Indore, including Rambagh and Palasia, with 37 and 38 pauses respectively. The trunk and teeth required 76 pauses as Wadhwani cycled across central Indore to the southern Khandwa Road.

Reflecting on the monumental effort, he said, “It was physically demanding, but every pedal stroke felt meaningful. Creating something that combines technology, cycling, and my devotion to Ganesh was deeply fulfilling.”

Innovation Meets Devotion

The final result: a 42-kilometer-long digital artwork of Lord Ganesha. While the drawing is a technological marvel, Wadhwani emphasized that his motivation stemmed from faith. “This is my way of paying tribute to Lord Ganesha, and technology allowed me to do it in a unique and personal way,” he remarked.

His project has not only captured the imagination of local residents but also drawn attention from around the world. The innovative use of GPS technology to craft an artwork of this scale has sparked interest in the blending of modern tech with traditional forms of worship.

Building on the success of the Ganesh drawing, Wadhwani is now preparing for another unique cycling event—this time, to coincide with the upcoming lunar eclipse. On the night of September 6-7, he will lead a special “Lunar Eclipse” GPS Drawing Night Ride, starting at midnight from Rajwada Palace. The 50-kilometer ride is designed to be slow-paced, making it accessible to beginner cyclists. Participants will pedal through the city under the celestial spectacle, with a new GPS-based artwork taking shape as they ride.

Unlike the Ganesh drawing, the lunar eclipse ride will involve continuous cycling without pauses. “It’s going to be different. The goal is to create a new, uninterrupted GPS artwork while experiencing the eclipse. It’s a celebration of both nature and innovation,” Wadhwani explained.

The event will also carry an important message: to embrace the lunar eclipse as a natural event, rather than something to fear. “People often view eclipses as ominous, but they are simply a part of our universe. I want to show that we can enjoy such moments,” he added.

Indore’s Pride: A City of Innovation

Wadhwani’s remarkable achievement has made Indore proud, with the city now known for its unique blend of art, technology, and cultural heritage. As the residents eagerly await the lunar eclipse ride, the city's growing reputation as a hub for innovation continues to thrive.

“Indore has always had a spirit of creativity, and this Ganesh drawing is just one example of that. We’re excited to see where this kind of innovation can take us,” said a local resident, expressing the collective pride of the community.

With the lunar eclipse ride just around the corner, Indore’s residents are ready for yet another groundbreaking event that promises to blend tradition with modernity in an unforgettable way.