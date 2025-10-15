Madhya Pradesh October 15, 2025 Weather Updates: Light Rains Likely For 3 Days In Southern Districts; Rajgarh Records Lowest 14°C So Far | @amarbarwe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and thunderstorms over the next 3 days in the southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, including 10 districts of Indore, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur divisions.

Meanwhile, Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions will continue to see clear skies and bright sunshine.

Weather expected on Wednesday

Districts like Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat are expected to receive light rain. Weather in the rest of Madhya Pradesh will remain clear and dry.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, the monsoon has officially withdrawn from the entire state.

However, light rain with thunder may continue in southern Madhya Pradesh for about a week.

Senior meteorologists said that while Tuesday remained clear, light rain and thunder are expected on Wednesday.

Nights across the state have turned cooler due to cold winds from the north, following snowfall in the mountain regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Weather sysytems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature record

In the last two nights, minimum temperatures dropped below 20°C in most cities: Bhopal 16°C, Indore 17.2°C, Gwalior 18.2°C, Ujjain 18.8°C, and Jabalpur 19.6°C. Similarly, Khandwa recorded 15°C, Rajgarh 14.4°C, Shivpuri 16°C, Naugaon 15.1°C, Rewa 17.5°C, and Tikamgarh 17.7°C.

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 16: Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat.

October 17: The Meteorological Department has issued a light rain alert for the districts - Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat.