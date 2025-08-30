 VIDEO: Helmetless Youths Shot Petrol Pump Employee For Refusing Them Fuel In MP's Bhind
VIDEO: Helmetless Youths Shot Petrol Pump Employee For Refusing Them Fuel In MP's Bhind

Youths fired with licensed and illegal weapons; one injured, police identify accused through CCTV

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
VIDEO: Youths Shot Petrol Pump Employee After Denial Of Fuel In MP's Bhind |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning when a petrol pump employee was shot for refusing fuel to two helmetless youths.

Check the video here:

The incident occurred at Lodhi Petrol Pump which is located on National Highway-719 where staff were strictly following collector's orders of 'No Helmet No Petrol'.

According to police, a heated argument broke out when the petrol pump staff refused to refuel their vehicle citing 'no helmet, no fuel' rules. The duo went back home angry and returned with arms. One was seen with a licensed gun and the other with an illegal pistol.

CCTV footage captured the youths arriving at the pump and one of them firing repeatedly with the illegal weapon while the other brandished the licensed firearm.

The sudden gunfire created panic among customers and employees. People rushed to safety as bullets were struck.

In the firing, a petrol pump worker sustained a serious injury. He was first taken to the district hospital and later referred to Gwalior for treatment.

Barohi police station in-charge and his team reached the spot immediately. Police said the accused have been identified through CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

