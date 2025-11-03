 Bhopal News: MBBS Students Seek Bilingual Question Papers At GMC
Bhopal News: MBBS Students Seek Bilingual Question Papers At GMC

22% write exams in Hindi, say English-only questions affect performance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Bhopal News: MBBS Students Seek Bilingual Question Papers At GMC | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MBBS students at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, have raised concern over English-only questions in recent examinations, saying question papers should be bilingual, like those issued by the Medical University in Jabalpur.

This year, several Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) in GMC exams were set entirely in English. Students said this created difficulties for those from Hindi-medium backgrounds. Nearly 22% of MBBS students at GMC wrote their exams in Hindi, and their performance reportedly dropped when papers were not bilingual.

Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in 2022. However, teaching practices remain largely English-dominated. While lecturers are encouraged to use Hindi during classes, English continues to be the main language for study material and written work.

Dr. Rishi Mishra, an MBBS student at GMC, said, Around 22% of students write exams in Hindi. The university papers are bilingual, but college-level papers are not. Initially, it affects students performance, though most gradually adjust.

Another student, Dr. Yogesh Kumar, said, Some college-level questions, especially MCQs, were entirely in English. This impacts Hindi-medium students. The university pattern of bilingual papers should be followed everywhere. Students need initial support from teachers to bridge the gap.

