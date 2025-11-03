Bhopal News: City Set To Shine Tonight with 2,000-Drone Show, Music & Culture At ‘Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal is gearing up for a spectacular drone show on the 3rd day of Foundation Day celebrations, 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh,' on Monday.

The final day of the celebrations will be held at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground on Monday evening, featuring a grand blend of culture, music and technology.

A major attraction will be the breathtaking 2,000-drone show, themed 'From Heritage to Development.'

The show is organised under the Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh 2047 initiative by the state government, the 15 minute show will portray the state’s journey of progress and pride through 3D aerial formations.

Spectacular Beginning to a Three-Day Celebration: ‘Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh’



The celebrations marking the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh commenced on 1st November with grandeur at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal.



Spectators will see visuals including the map of India, Mahakal Temple, Simhastha 2028, a leaping tiger, metro and highway scenes, and the inspiring message 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan.'

Bollywood singer Sneha Shankar will perform live, enchanting the crowd with her soulful numbers such as 'Chand Ke Tukde,' 'Mera Mehboob,' and 'Hakuna Matata.'

The evening will open with a dance performance dedicated to Mahanritya Samrat Vikramaditya.

The drama 'Emperor Vikramaditya,' presented by Ujjain’s Vishala Cultural and Public Welfare Committee, will depict the emperor’s life and valor with a cast of 150 artists and grand stage effects on the third day as well.

Throughout the day, exhibitions, a craft and culinary fair and traditional folk dances will celebrate Madhya Pradesh’s rich heritage.