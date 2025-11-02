Bhopal News: 70th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh; Immortal Saga Of Emperor Vikramaditya Brought Alive |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The immortal saga of Emperor Vikramaditya, a symbol of India's cultural glory, tradition, and valour came alive on Lal Parade Ground in the city on Sunday - the second-day of a three-day event to mark 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh - Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Sanjeev Malviya, the grand play, Samrat Vikramaditya, was staged for the first time in the city by 150 artistes from Vishala Sanskritik Evam Lokhit Samiti, Ujjain.

The play featured 22 horses, two camels, an elephant, chariots, one royal palanquin, battles scenes, fireworks and Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal, which were one of the attractions of the play watched by chief minister Mohan Yadav and thousands of people.

There were three magnificent stages, a 20-foot-high replica set of Mahakal Temple, ashram and forest scenes, and a state-of-the-art LED graphics wall stage, where each scene was brought to life with vivid visuals. The most thrilling scene in the play was when young Vikramaditya, riding a horse, entered the stage amid the audience.

The two-hour-long grand play began with Vikramaditya's birth and effectively depicted the story up to his coronation and launch of Vikram Samvat calendar. Forty four-year-old Vikram Singh Chauhan played the role of Vikramaditya.

“I have been playing the role of Samrat Vikramaditya for nine years. I have read literature related to the emperor including the book Vikram Samhita for the role,” he said, adding, “I do yoga daily for one hour to maintain weight.”

Sankar Rao Sathe played the role of Vikramaditya's father King Gardabhilla. Chief minister Mohan Yadav played the role from 2007 to 2017. The second show of the play will be staged on Monday.

Hansraj Raghuvanshi’s concert

Besides grand play, the live concert of bhajan singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi and his troupe from Chandigarh was held. He presented devotional songs, which captivated the audience of all age groups. Folk dances including Ahirai, Gangaur, Badhai and Matki were also presented.