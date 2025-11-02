MP News: People Block Bhopal–Indore Highway, Demand Action In Missing Girl Case |

Bhairunda (Madhya Pradesh): Over a week after a minor girl went missing from Bhadakui village, tension flared on Sunday as her family and members of Yaduvanshi community staged a massive protest and road blockade against the police administration.

The protesters marched from the agricultural produce market to Bhairunda police station, where they blocked the Bhopal–Indore highway, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. Hundreds of vehicles, including passenger buses, were stranded in long queues, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to Yaduvanshi community district president Ramkrishna Yadav, the protest was held due to police inaction in tracing the missing girl, who disappeared on October 24.

The family had lodged a complaint on October 25, but despite assurances from officials, there has been no breakthrough. A memorandum had earlier been submitted to SDOP Roshan Kumar Jain and tehsildar Saurabh Sharma, but no results followed.

Protesters raised two main demands. One, the house of the accused be demolished with a bulldozer or that the Superintendent of Police personally meet them to provide a concrete timeline for finding the girl.

Despite repeated assurances from SDOP Jain and Station House Officer Ghanshyam Dangi that the girl would be located within two to three days, the demonstrators refused to disperse.

As of late evening, the road blockade and sit-in protest continued, with protesters reciting the Hanuman Chalisa to express anger over the ongoing police inaction.