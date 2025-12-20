MP News: 41.8 Lakh Voters At Risk Of Getting Delisted In State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Work on enumeration form digitalisation in Madhya Pradesh has been completed. Online data shows around 41.8 lakh voters fall under categories of dead, multiple entries, shifted and absent. In other words, all voters in these categories stand on the brink of being struck off from voter lists.

The situation will become clear once the draft voter list is published on December 23. Sources in Chief Electoral Office (CEO) said around 8.4 lakh voters are in dead category, 2.5 lakh in multiple registration category, 8.4 lakh in absent category and 22.5 lakh in shifted category.

Most affected voters are in big cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Joint Chief Electoral Officer R P Singh Jadon told Free Press that action regarding these voters will follow Election Commission of India (ECI) norms.

Madhya Pradesh currently has 7.5 crore voters according to the last assembly election. People are closely watching the draft voter list to see if their names appear. ECI has assured that no genuine voter will be removed. Voters whose details do not match the last Special Intensive Revision will get a chance to provide documents like passport to stake their claim.