Indore: Class VI Student Dies After Tripping While Running Home From School Bus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident the joy of returning home from school turned fatal for a 12-year-old girl as she died after tripping while running home from the school bus under Tilak Nagar police station limit on Thursday. The incident happened at 1:20 pm when her mother was waiting outside the house. Her foot tangled into a small cement structure like a speed breaker on a footpath, causing her to fall on her head onto the cement road, resulting in a severe head injury. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pranshi Jain, a resident of Greater Brajeshwari. She was a student of class VI in Saint Paul school. The weight of Pranshi's school bag also contributed to her fall, making it difficult for her to balance herself. The fall caused significant blood loss and severe injury, resulting in her death.

When contacted the Tilak Nagar TI Ajay Nair, told the Free Press that Pranshiís feet got entangled with each other and she fell on a cemented structure. She sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to her head injury.

Pranshi's uncle Mukesh said that her father had died of cancer two years ago. She lived with her mother and elder brother at her uncle's house. He became emotional when he told that the school bus driver, unaware of the tragic incident, arrived on Friday morning to pick her up.

The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause surrounding the incident and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem.