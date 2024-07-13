Bhopal: Drone, Fireworks, Laser Beams Banned In Airport Vicinity

Airport in Bhopal |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Friday issued prohibitory order to ban use of drones, laser beams, fireworks near Raja Bhoj Airport as it affects vision of pilots and staff managing the Air Traffic Control centre during aircraft landing. Prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and has become effective.

Administration has banned use of drone (unmanned aerial vehicle), sky fire work, laser beam lighting on approach roads leading to Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal.

Their use has been banned under Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 following letters sent by Bhopal airport director and Airport Authority of India (AAI) citing how they affected aircraft landing.

According to circular issued on Friday, ban will be effective from Lalghati to Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Lalghati to airport, airport to Mubarakpur and airport to Karond Chowraha.

Laser beam light is used in marriage processions and at marriage gardens. They also located in the vicinity of airports. Similarly, fireworks are used in marriage processions.

They also pose threat to safety and security of passengers, crew and the aircraft.