Indore News: Eight Bags Of Chinese Manjha Seized From Suv, Man Caught

Police seized eight bags of banned Chinese manjha from an SUV during a checking drive in Juni Indore and arrested the driver, Ravi, recovering kite string worth Rs 33,000. In a separate action, Dwarkapuri police seized five rolls from a shopkeeper and sealed the shop. Police urged citizens to report illegal sale or supply of Chinese manjha.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man carrying banned Chinese manjha in a SUV was arrested by the police during a checking drive in the Juni Indore area, police said on Tuesday. Eight bags containing banned Chinese manjha rolls were seized from him and further investigations are underway.

According to the police, police officials stopped a SUV car during the checking drive on Khatiwala Tank main road and found the manjha being carried illegally. The man named Ravi, who was driving the car was caught and the banned string rolls worth Rs 33,000 were seized from his car. The police are trying to know about the person who provided the banned string to the accused. The accused was booked under section 223 (A), 125 of the BNS.

