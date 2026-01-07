Indore News: Eight Bags Of Chinese Manjha Seized From Suv, Man Caught |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man carrying banned Chinese manjha in a SUV was arrested by the police during a checking drive in the Juni Indore area, police said on Tuesday. Eight bags containing banned Chinese manjha rolls were seized from him and further investigations are underway.

According to the police, police officials stopped a SUV car during the checking drive on Khatiwala Tank main road and found the manjha being carried illegally. The man named Ravi, who was driving the car was caught and the banned string rolls worth Rs 33,000 were seized from his car. The police are trying to know about the person who provided the banned string to the accused. The accused was booked under section 223 (A), 125 of the BNS.

Another man named Sachin Sawle was caught by the Dwarkapuri police station team with 5 rolls of banned Chinese manjha from his shop and his shop was sealed to stop his trade of banned kite string.

Police urged people to inform about any person selling or supplying banned Chinese manjha to the police on crime watch number 7049108283 so that immediate action is taken against the seller or supplier.