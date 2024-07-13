Young Girl Performs Bold Moves On 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' At Gwalior Collectorate; Dance Reel Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a young girl dancing to the Bollywood song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' at the Gwalior Collectorate is spreading like wildfire on social media. The girl appears to be around 20–21 years old, donning a black saree with a pink sleeveless blouse and performing bold moves on the famous Mohra film song, whose rendition was also used in the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Suryavansham'.

The visuals show the building resembling the Gwalior Collectorate in the background. The video is going viral on social media. In one of the reels on Instagram, a user wrote a caption that interpreted, "Of all the famous locations of the city, like the fort, Baijtaal, or Italian Garden, she chooses the Collectorate."

Trying to imitate Raveena Tandon

The one-minute, eight-second long clip shows the young girl with untied hair trying to imitate the dance moves of actress Raveena Tandon and Katrina Kaif on 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'.

On the other hand, a young social worker from Gwalior, Akash Barua, has submitted a complaint application to Gwalior SDM after watching the video and has demanded strict action against the girl. He expressed concern that such videos not only lead to negative branding of the historical places of the city but also send the wrong message to the youth.

"A large number of people visit historical places every day. If such videos are shot at such public spots, they can bring a bad name to the city," Barua added.