CAUGHT ON CAM: Miscreants Thrash Bhopal City Bus Driver After He Asks Man To Vacate Seat Reserved For Women

CAUGHT ON CAM: Miscreants Thrash Bhopal’s City Bus Driver After He Asked A Man To Leave A Seat Reserved For Women And Sit Behind! | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A driver and a conductor of Bhopal’s city bus were assaulted by two miscreants, leading panic among the passengers. The driver has sustained injuries and a bleeding nose. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside the bus.



According to information, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 7 in the evening. As the bus was enroute from Neelbad to Suraj Nagar, two miscreants came on a white scooty and stopped the bus.

Accused were under influence of alcohol

“The miscreants were under the influence of alcohol and entered the bus as soon as the driver stopped it. They then started abusing the driver in front of women passengers and thrashed the driver badly,” said the conductor.

As per the information, the bus in which the incident occurred is authorised by Bhopal City Link Limited and operated by Incubate Soft Tech, Bhopal. The incident occurred on road 413 near Suraj Nagar in which the driver/conductor was beaten up in front of women and the driver/conductor's nose started bleeding.

Asked to vacate seat reserved for women

According to driver Krishna Pal Singh, a man was sitting on a seat reserved for women and therefore, he asked him to sir behind. Shortly after that, the two accused identified as Chintu and Ankush who are residents of Nehru Colony New Market, arrived and started to beat the driver.

It is also said that, on the same day, the two accused had vandalised the vehicles of a colony also.

The CCTV footage of the bus incident has reached the cognizance of police and further action would be taken on the basis of their investigation.