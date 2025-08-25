Bhopal Girl Ends Life After Live-In Partner Forces Her To Stay With His Parents At 'Sasural' After Marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl ended her life after a dispute with her live-in partner over marriage in Bhopal. She was found hanging at the hospital she was employed at on Monday morning.

The incident happened in Shahpura area, where the inter-caste youth insisted that the girl would live with his parents after the marriage. The girl objected to his idea of living in 'sasural' and took the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Tanya Suryavanshi, daughter of Sahab Lal Suryavanshi, who was working in a private hospital and staying in a rented room in Shahpura village.

According to the police, Tanya committed suicide by hanging herself late Saturday night. Her body was handed over to the family on Sunday after post-mortem. No suicide note was recovered which made the case unclear.

Tanya’s father told police that both families had agreed to the marriage despite caste differences. However, disputes emerged when the boy pressured Tanya to live with her in-laws’ house after marriage.

Her family claims that the boy argued with her frequently and harassed her over this issue. Tanya was not willing to accept the demand.

The Shahpura police have begun searching for the live-in partner of the deceased. Tanya’s mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination to gather evidence.

Officials said her colleagues will also be questioned to determine if she faced harassment from her partner.

The case has provoked concern over the growing number of relationship disputes which lead to extreme steps. Police are treating the matter seriously and further action will be taken after investigation.