 Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check Full List Below

The department has urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the power cut hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on August 25, 2025, due to departmental work.

The supply will remain shut in the following areas:

North

Areas: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh, O&M Aria

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Monday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Monday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Sensex, Nifty Surge, IT Leads The Rally, Potential Rate Cut In US Boosts Investor Sentiment
Sensex, Nifty Surge, IT Leads The Rally, Potential Rate Cut In US Boosts Investor Sentiment
Mumbai Rains: Water Levels In Seven Lakes Of City Climb To 96%; Moderate Showers Return After Week Of Relief
Mumbai Rains: Water Levels In Seven Lakes Of City Climb To 96%; Moderate Showers Return After Week Of Relief
Dream11 Parent Company Launches Dream Money App Following Online Gaming Ban, Offers FD And Gold Investments
Dream11 Parent Company Launches Dream Money App Following Online Gaming Ban, Offers FD And Gold Investments

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

South

Areas: Karuna Dham and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Read Also
Message From Begums Of Bhopal: Lead A Clean, Drug-Free Life
article-image

East

Areas: Sudama Nagar, Marghat, etc.

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Areas: Shubh Business Zone area

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

West

Areas: Ahmadpur, Bagsewaniya Thana, Surendra Garden, Adarsh Nagar, Shel Parisar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Fortune Delight, Nirupam Ph-1, Barfani Dham

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Areas: HT Connection URC Construction, RML Buildcon, Tribhuvan Colony, Leela Atulyam, Mahindra Ample, Shiv Aangan, Urban River, Mukund Ratnam, Riverton School

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: MP Connections, IAS Officer's Husband, Unhappy With Posting & More
article-image

Kolar

Areas: HT Connection Nagar Nigam Barrai, Barrai, Kasturi Homes, Police Station Katara

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Conclusion
The department has urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the power cut hours. Supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP’s 7 Colleges Denied Recognition For 2025-26; 11, Including Government College, Given...

MP’s 7 Colleges Denied Recognition For 2025-26; 11, Including Government College, Given...

Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check...

Bhopal Youth Collapses During CISF Recruitment Physical Test, Dies

Bhopal Youth Collapses During CISF Recruitment Physical Test, Dies

Message From Begums Of Bhopal: Lead A Clean, Drug-Free Life

Message From Begums Of Bhopal: Lead A Clean, Drug-Free Life

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints

Madhya Pradesh: Constables Take Charge Of Police School Mess After Food Plaints