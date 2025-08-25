Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on August 25, 2025, due to departmental work.
The supply will remain shut in the following areas:
North
Areas: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh, O&M Aria
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
South
Areas: Karuna Dham and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
East
Areas: Sudama Nagar, Marghat, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Areas: Shubh Business Zone area
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
West
Areas: Ahmadpur, Bagsewaniya Thana, Surendra Garden, Adarsh Nagar, Shel Parisar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Fortune Delight, Nirupam Ph-1, Barfani Dham
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Areas: HT Connection URC Construction, RML Buildcon, Tribhuvan Colony, Leela Atulyam, Mahindra Ample, Shiv Aangan, Urban River, Mukund Ratnam, Riverton School
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Kolar
Areas: HT Connection Nagar Nigam Barrai, Barrai, Kasturi Homes, Police Station Katara
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Conclusion
The department has urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the power cut hours. Supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.