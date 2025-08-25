Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on August 25, 2025, due to departmental work.

The supply will remain shut in the following areas:

North

Areas: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh, O&M Aria

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

South

Areas: Karuna Dham and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

East

Areas: Sudama Nagar, Marghat, etc.

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Areas: Shubh Business Zone area

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

West

Areas: Ahmadpur, Bagsewaniya Thana, Surendra Garden, Adarsh Nagar, Shel Parisar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Fortune Delight, Nirupam Ph-1, Barfani Dham

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Areas: HT Connection URC Construction, RML Buildcon, Tribhuvan Colony, Leela Atulyam, Mahindra Ample, Shiv Aangan, Urban River, Mukund Ratnam, Riverton School

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Kolar

Areas: HT Connection Nagar Nigam Barrai, Barrai, Kasturi Homes, Police Station Katara

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Conclusion

The department has urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the power cut hours. Supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.