Retired IFS Officer And Wife Killed After Huge Tree Falls On Their Moving Scorpio In MP’s Satna

Retired IFS Officer And Wife Killed In MP’s Satna; Huge Tree Falls On Moving Scorpio | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred in Satna’s Chitrakoot district where a retired IFS officer and his wife died after a huge Mahua tree suddenly fell on their moving Scorpio. The travelling couple were crushed in the accident on NH-35.

The deceased have been identified as Durga Prasad Dwivedi (70), retired IFS officer, and his wife Madhu Dwivedi, residents of Jheelpurva in Banda district (Uttar Pradesh). The couple was travelling in their Scorpio for family work when the accident occurred.

Three others also injured

Along with the couple, three more people were present in the vehicle. All of them got injuries and were immediately admitted to the district hospital in Satna for treatment. According to doctors, their condition is stable but under close monitoring.

After receiving the information, Satna district administration and police teams rushed to the accident site. District Magistrate and SP Arun Kumar Singh supervised the rescue and relief operations.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact was so severe that the Scorpio was completely crushed.

The incident has left the local region in grief. Authorities have assured all possible help to the family of the deceased.