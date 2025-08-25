 Retired IFS Officer And Wife Killed After Huge Tree Falls On Their Moving Scorpio In MP’s Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRetired IFS Officer And Wife Killed After Huge Tree Falls On Their Moving Scorpio In MP’s Satna

Retired IFS Officer And Wife Killed After Huge Tree Falls On Their Moving Scorpio In MP’s Satna

Three others injured amid tragedy on National Highway-35

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Retired IFS Officer And Wife Killed In MP’s Satna; Huge Tree Falls On Moving Scorpio | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred in Satna’s Chitrakoot district where a retired IFS officer and his wife died after a huge Mahua tree suddenly fell on their moving Scorpio. The travelling couple were crushed in the accident on NH-35.

The deceased have been identified as Durga Prasad Dwivedi (70), retired IFS officer, and his wife Madhu Dwivedi, residents of Jheelpurva in Banda district (Uttar Pradesh). The couple was travelling in their Scorpio for family work when the accident occurred.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh August 25 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash Over 20 Districts In State...
article-image

Three others also injured

Along with the couple, three more people were present in the vehicle. All of them got injuries and were immediately admitted to the district hospital in Satna for treatment. According to doctors, their condition is stable but under close monitoring.

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin Bonzi; Video
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin Bonzi; Video
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers

After receiving the information, Satna district administration and police teams rushed to the accident site. District Magistrate and SP Arun Kumar Singh supervised the rescue and relief operations.

Read Also
Potholes, Open Drains Turn Busiest Roads, Intersections Into Death Traps; Over 500 Out Of 2k...
article-image

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact was so severe that the Scorpio was completely crushed.

The incident has left the local region in grief. Authorities have assured all possible help to the family of the deceased.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Retired IFS Officer And Wife Killed After Huge Tree Falls On Their Moving Scorpio In MP’s Satna

Retired IFS Officer And Wife Killed After Huge Tree Falls On Their Moving Scorpio In MP’s Satna

Madhya Pradesh August 25 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash Over 20 Districts In State...

Madhya Pradesh August 25 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash Over 20 Districts In State...

MP’s 7 Colleges Denied Recognition For 2025-26; 11, Including Government College, Given...

MP’s 7 Colleges Denied Recognition For 2025-26; 11, Including Government College, Given...

Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut August 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden & More; Check...

Bhopal Youth Collapses During CISF Recruitment Physical Test, Dies

Bhopal Youth Collapses During CISF Recruitment Physical Test, Dies