 Union Minister JP Nadda Arrives In Jabalpur For Two-Day Visit; Check Out His Full Schedule
During the visit, Nadda will also inaugurate the medical colleges in Sheopur and Singrauli and launch new initiatives under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda arrived in Jabalpur for a two-day visit on Monday.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav welcomed him at Dumna Airport.

He landed in Jabalpur from Delhi via a special flight at 12:00 PM. His schedule includes several key programs.

Speaking to media, CM Yadav said, "Nadda ji will present gifts of medical colleges to two remote tribal districts, Sheopur and Singrauli. Additionally, in his presence, MoUs will be signed for the establishment of four new medical colleges under the PPP Model."

Schedule:

At 1:45 PM, he will attend a BJP meeting at the party office. Later, at 3:10 PM, he will participate in a program at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural and Information Centre, where an MoU will be signed for establishing four new medical colleges in the state under the PPP model.

In the evening, at 5:30 PM, he will pay floral tributes to the statue of Subhash Chandra Banerjee at Lohia Pul, Civil Lines, Pachpedi, followed by his participation in the Narmada Maha Aarti at Umaghat, Gaurighat, at 6:30 PM.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will be accompanying J.P. Nadda throughout these programs.

Nadda is scheduled to depart from Jabalpur for New Delhi on a special flight at 3:30 PM on August 26, concluding his two-day visit to the city.

