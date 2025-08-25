 Madhya Pradesh August 25 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash Over 20 Districts In State Including Gwalior, Sagar, Jabalpur & More
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Madhya Pradesh over the next two days due to the active monsoon system in the state.

The upper part of the state is currently witnessing the passage of the monsoon trough, while cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure area are also active, leading to widespread rainfall.

Weather Forecast

On August 26, heavy rain alerts have been issued for Sheopur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla, and Balaghat. These districts may experience heavy showers accompanied by thunder. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected in other parts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore.

The situation is expected to intensify on August 27, when a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur. Other districts may witness thunderstorms with light rain during this period.

According to the IMD, in the next 24 hours, as many as 22 districts including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sagar, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Residents in the affected districts have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers, and keep track of weather updates.

