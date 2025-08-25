 MP’s 7 Colleges Denied Recognition For 2025-26; 11, Including Government College, Given Conditional Permission
The state has 27 homoeopathy colleges, including a government one

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lack of proper teaching staff and poor strength in both In-Patient Department and Out-Patient Departments have cost seven homoeopathy colleges in the state, all private, recognition for the 2025-26 academic session.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has given conditional permission to 11 homoeopathy colleges. 

The state has 27 homoeopathy colleges, including a government one. The seven colleges denied recognition are: Swami Pranavanand Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Chhatarpur; Aarihant Homoeopathic Medical College at Sendhwa, Barwani district,   Sagar Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Research Centre, Sagar; Sheetla Sahai Homoeopathy Medical College & Research Institute Cancer Hospital, Gwalior; Shri Ramnath Singh Siksha Prasar Samiti Homoeopathic Medical College, Gormi, Bhind; Sophia Homoeopathic Medical College (Swastik Educational & Social Welfare Society’s), Gwalior; and Shivang Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Nayapura, Kolar Road.

The 11 colleges that got a conditional permission are: Anushree Homoeopathic Medical College, Jabalpur; R.K.D.F. Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital Research Centre, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal; District Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Ratlam; Hahnemann Homoeopathic Medical College, Bhopal; Ram Krishna College of Homoeopathy & Medical Sciences, Bhopal; Govt.

Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Chuna Bhatti, Bhopal; School of Homoeopathy, Sri Satya Sai University of Technology & Medical Sciences, Bhopal-Indore Road, Sehore; Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College, Bhopal; Shri Gujarati Samaj Shrimati Kamlaben Raoji Bhai Patel Gujarati Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Indore; Rani Dullaiya Smriti Homoeopathy College & Hospital, Bhopal; and Index Homoeopathic Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Indore.

Speaking about the development, the national spokesperson of the Ayush association, Dr Rakesh Pandey, said, “The NCISM denied recognition to seven homoeopathy colleges.  We hope that before the 2025-26 counselling, the NCISM reconsiders its decision.  The denial was because of poor strength in IPD and OPD, as well as a lack of proper teaching staff.” 

