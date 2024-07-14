 MP: Three-Foot-Long Cobra Found In Jabalpur Medical College Classroom During Class Hours; Expert Safely Removes It Using Stick
The cobra was first spotted by a student who screamed in fear upon seeing the snake.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-foot-long cobra was found during class hours inside a classroom in a medical college in Jabalpur on Saturday.

A video has surfaced showing the cobra snake lying under the chairs inside a classroom. In the footage, a man can be seen using a stick to carefully pick up the cobra and remove it from the classroom. 

The incident is of the administration room of the Anatomy Department at Jabalpur Medical College. The incident occurred during class hours, creating a wave of panic among the students and staff.

The cobra was first spotted by a student who screamed in fear upon seeing the snake. Following which, the other students present inside the classroom, panic upon seeing the snake and started rushing here and there.

This quickly alerted that entire class and other classes, and an immediate action was taken, and the snake was carried out to ensure the safety of all MBBS students present there.

According to information, on discovery, reptile specialist Gajendra Dubey was promptly called to the scene. Demonstrating his expertise, Dubey successfully captured the cobra without causing any harm to either the snake or the people around. The cobra was then safely released into a nearby forest, far from the college premises.

