 MP News: IndiGo Flight Operations Return To Normal At Bhopal Airport
As per Raja Bhoj Airport, a total of nine flights operated on Saturday, including three flights (six movements) by Air India and six flights (12 movements) by IndiGo. On Friday, nine IndiGo flights (18 movements) were cancelled, out of which six operated on Saturday. Passenger movement has also improved significantly, with more than 2,500 passengers travelling through Bhopal airport by 3 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: IndiGo Flight Operations Return To Normal At Bhopal Airport | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo flight operations at Bhopal airport are gradually returning to normal, with a steady increase in flight movements and a noticeable reduction in cancellations. Key routes to Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa, which were cancelled on Friday, operated on Saturday.

As per Raja Bhoj Airport, a total of nine flights (18 movements) operated on Saturday, including three flights (six movements) by Air India and six flights (12 movements) by IndiGo. On Friday, nine IndiGo flights (18 movements) were cancelled, out of which six operated on Saturday.

Passenger movement has also improved significantly, with more than 2,500 passengers travelling through Bhopal airport by 3 pm. Flight and passenger movements are expected to increase further tonight as operations continue to stabilise.

Flights operated as per schedule included 6E7525/7526 Ahmedabad–Bhopal–Ahmedabad, 6E6602/6603 Delhi–Bhopal–Delhi, 6E7594/7595 Hyderabad–Bhopal–Hyderabad, and 6E368/393 Bengaluru–Bhopal–Bengaluru, carrying over 1,000 passengers.

Travel operator Punit Maheshwari said, “Flight operations returned to normal on Saturday. Most flights were operated, and passengers rescheduled their journeys to minimise chaos.”

Director Ramjee Awasthi said, “Bhopal Airport continues to monitor the situation closely and is in constant coordination with the airline to support passengers and ensure smooth operations.”

