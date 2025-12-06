 MP News: State Cyber Police Get DSCI Award 2025; DGP Congratulates
Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police outperformed other states including Kerala, Goa, and the North East Police Academy. On behalf of the state, DIG Cyber Shiyas A, inspector Mahendra Singh Rajput and constable Atul Srivastava received the award. Director General of Police Kailash Makwana has congratulated the entire cyber police team for this achievement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
MP News: State Cyber Police Get DSCI Award 2025; DGP Congratulates | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Cyber Police has received the prestigious DSCI Award 2025 at the national level for its outstanding contribution in the field of cyber security and digital crime control.

The award was presented in the category of Excellence in Capacity Building of Law Enforcement Agencies, in which Madhya Pradesh secured first position in the country.

The award was presented at a function held in New Delhi by National Cyber Security Coordinator (PMO), Naveen Kumar Singh.

During 2024-25, more than 3300 police officers and 350 judicial and government officials were trained in cyber crime investigation and digital evidence. Additionally, 18688 cyber awareness programmes were conducted, benefiting over 52 lakh citizens across the state.

