 NEET PG: First Phase Seat Allocation Results On December 7
Candidates who are editing their choice filling through "candidate login" must ensure that they lock their edited choices using the OTP, otherwise the previously locked choices will be considered for allotment. Similarly, it is mandatory for all candidates to exercise the option for upgradation (YES/NO) at the time of admission at college level. Candidates can edit the option for upgradation at their candidate's login till December 12 (up to 11:59 PM).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
NEET PG: First Phase Seat Allocation Results On December 7 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Results for the first phase of seat allocation for NEET PG medical counselling conducted under the Department of Medical Education (DME) will be released on Sunday (December 7). Students allotted a college will get five days to complete the admission process.

Document verification and admission process will be from December 8 to December 12 and candidates must physically report at their allotted medical or dental college after seat allocation for document verification and admission.

Candidates who are editing their choice filling through “candidate login” must ensure that they lock their edited choices using the OTP, otherwise the previously locked choices will be considered for allotment. Similarly, it is mandatory for all candidates to exercise the option for upgradation (YES/NO) at the time of admission at college level. Candidates can edit the option for upgradation at their candidate’s login till December 12 (up to 11:59 PM).

No bond applicable on resignation

It has been clarified that if any student resigns from his or her allotted seat during this period (December 8 to December 12, 5 PM), the ‘seat leaving bond’ will not be applicable.

